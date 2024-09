A great white shark was spotted off Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, and the beach has now been closed to swimming.

Ipswich police said in a Facebook post around 12:30 p.m. that a great white shark sighting was confirmed off the east end of Crane Beach. They said sharks were in approximately 5-7 feet of water.

The beach has been temporarily closed to swimming, police said.

Ipswich police shared video of the sharks on their Facebook page: