Great White shark that washed up on Cape Cod beach was male named ‘Koala'

Editor's note: Some readers might find the images included in this story disturbing.

There are no obvious signs of how or why a shark that washed up on a Cape Cod beach this week died, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Thursday, adding that this shark had been previously identified by the agency two years ago.

The white shark, just over 12 feet long, was a mature male that was identified as "Koala" in 2022, the non-profit organization said.

A necropsy, led by Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries scientist Dr. Greg Skomal, was conducted on the white shark Thursday morning after it washed up on Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, a day earlier.

Measurements and samples were taken of the shark to learn more about its internal and external anatomy and cause of death, however further testing will be done to find the cause of Koala's death since one could not be immediately determined.

Orleans police had said Wednesday they responded to an unusual call for service after "the giant was located washed up on the beach," and that they called Nauset Recovery to tow the great white shark away.