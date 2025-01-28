Greater Boston's last remaining typewriter shop set to close

Greater Boston's last remaining typewriter shop is getting ready to close its doors this spring, leaving behind a lasting legacy of passion and craftsmanship.

Cambridge Typewriter Co., now located on Massachusetts Ave. in Arlington, has been in business for over 50 years. It's owner, Tom Furrier, is ready to retire in the spring. It's a bittersweet moment for him, and for typewriter fans across the region.

Furrier started working at the shop in 1980, when he got a job repairing typewriters. He fell in love with the work, and bought the store in 1990.

He went through a challenging period when computers first became standard in the office environment. But more recently, Furrier said that he's enjoyed success as typewriters become a niche industry among enthusiasts and writers.

"They only do one thing, you can’t multitask with them, they just write and that’s all they do," Furrier said. "And for young people, who are used to multitasking on everything they have in their life, this was like a new thing, and it was a big deal because it is the number one reason young people like typewriters: 'I can type with no distractions.'"

Furrier is planning to close the shop on March 31, but not before a party and a major close out sale.