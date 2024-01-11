Bill Belichick

‘Greatest to ever do it': Current, former Patriots react to Belichick's departure

So far, the big guns like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have yet to weigh in

By Marc Fortier

Following the news that the New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick, numerous current and former players took to social media to share their thoughts.

Former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said simply, "Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach," in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The Greatest! Thank you," current Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said on X, followed by five goat emojis.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ex-Patriots tight end Ben Watson remarked on how Belichick, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Alabama's Nick Saban will all be leaving their current jobs at the same time.

So far, there has been no word from the big guns like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. But they could be waiting until Belichick's departure has officially been announced by the team.

Some local media members have also weighed in:

Patriots radio announcer Bob Socci shared some of his memories of watching Belichick coach.

"Nothing but gratitude for Belichick. What a run," added The Boston Globe's Chad Finn.

More on Belichick's departure

Tom E. Curran 58 mins ago

Transition of Power: Inside the end of the Belichick Era

New England Patriots 57 mins ago

Bill Belichick's best press conference moments as Patriots head coach

Patriots 3 hours ago

Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday: Watch live coverage

This article tagged under:

Bill Belichick
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us