Green Line B Branch to Close for 12 Days for Track Upgrades

The MBTA's Green Line B branch will close for 12 days starting Monday in order to upgrade the tracks and install new safety equipment, T officials announced Thursday.

The closure starts Monday, June 20 and should end on Friday, July 1. It runs from the Kenmore station all the way out to the Boston College stop. Shuttle buses will replace the trollies, but they will not stop at Packards Corner, Allston Street or Warren Street due to sidewalk access issues at those stops.

The closure involves replacing 3,000 feet of track, some special track work, and upgrading one intersection and one pedestrian crossing. It also includes installation of the Green Line Train Protection System equipment, a project that involves installing anti-collision technology on the line. The multi-million dollar project was given a green light with a contract in 2020. The T is accelerating the construction schedule to get those safety upgrades in place by the end of 2023.

The heaviest construction will be at Linden Street in Allston, the Washington Street Crossover in Brighton, and the Cardinal Crossover near Boston College. MBTA officials said this 12-day closure will save six months of weekend diversions.

"Safety is our top priority," said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a media release. "Having a full access closure such as this allows our team to complete a massive amount of work in a short timeframe. In doing so, we are able to accelerate construction and resume regularly scheduled service for all riders in a safe and timely manner."

The closure is one of four that will happen this year as the T works to update the system and improve safety on the line. Other closures are scheduled as follows:

C Branch (Cleveland Circle – Kenmore): July 11 – July 22

E Branch (Heath St – Copley): August 6 – August 21

D Branch (Riverside – Kenmore): September 24 – October 30

The closure will come just days after the MBTA was ordered by the Federal Transportation Administration to immediately fix safety issues in four areas following a review that flagged "emergency safety issues."