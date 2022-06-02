Green Line Crash Continues to Impact Service Thursday

Service remains suspended on part of the Green Line after two trains collided in Boston Wednesday, according to the MBTA. One train has since been re-railed, a spokesperson said Thursday morning.

There’s no service at Government Center, so commuters will want to allow for extra time Thursday. Green Line service remains suspended between Park Street and North Station. The MBTA is telling people to use the Orange Line for service in Downtown Boston.

The MBTA said shuttle service would be available between North Station and Lechmere in Cambridge. Additionally, Blue Line trains are bypassing Government Center in both directions, the MBTA said. The agency urge people to use Bowdoin or State Street instead.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Park Street and Lechmere due to an earlier accident near Government Center. Please plan for additional travel time. https://t.co/9NYDFkwrwV — MBTA (@MBTA) June 2, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday near Government Center and caused a service interruption, initially between Park Street and Somerville's Union Square. Train service was later restored between Union Square and Lechmere in Cambridge, the MBTA tweeted shortly before midnight.

There were 20 to 25 passengers on one of the trains, none of whom were hurt, according to the MBTA. The other was not carrying any passengers.

Three Green Line operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with unspecified injuries, the MBTA told NBC10 Boston. One of the Green Line operators was discharged from MGH, a spokesperson said Thursday morning. Both of the trains were derailed in the collision.

A collision involving two Green Line trains near Government Center caused suspension of service in the area.

Passengers say it’s frustrating to have another issue with the T.

“There’s no more service from here to Park Street and they just told us to get out.”

“It feels like stuff happens on the T all the time, like it feels like there’s always something going on with it, like, you can’t use this station, you have to use shuttle buses everywhere and so on.”

The T is investigating the crash and derailment.

The Green Line crash adds to a long list of incidents that have happened on the tracks of the MBTA.

Just three months ago, the agency committed $25 million to speed up the installation of anti-collision technology on the Green Line.

The investment came after two trolleys on the B Branch of the Green Line collided on Commonwealth Avenue, injuring 27 people aboard, including four train operators. A subsequent NTSB investigation found one train was going triple the speed limit. The trolley operator, Owen Turner, was charged with negligence last fall.

In January, former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins launched a criminal probe into MBTA safety issues in response to the trolley crash.

The T also faced other safety incidents in September of last year. A Red Line train with nearly 50 people on board derailed and hit platform at the Broadway Station. Also in that same month, nine people were hurt after an escalator malfunction at the Back Bay Station.

More recently, Robinson Lalin, 39, of Dorchester, died after getting his arm stuck because of a door malfunction on the Red Line.