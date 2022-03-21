Green Line Extension Service to Union Square in Somerville Begins Monday

After years of planning and construction, officials will hold a grand opening for a portion of the Green Line Extension Monday. The long-term project, aimed at providing service in areas that historically lacked access to public transit, is nearing completion.

Starting Monday, spots north of Cambridge's Lechmere Station to Union Square in Somerville will now be accessible by the train for quicker public transit. Also Monday, service between North Station and Lechmere will resume.

MBTA General Manger Steve Poftak, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will ride the new route Monday, followed by a ribbon cutting at noon.

At 4:50 AM on March 21, 2022, the first train departed the new Union Square station in Somerville, marking the start of passenger service on the #GreenLineExtension. This historic #BuildingABetterT moment has been years in the making, so stay tuned as the celebrations continue. pic.twitter.com/iE5I7Vipin — MBTA (@MBTA) March 21, 2022

The pandemic helped speed construction on the project -- which has faced significant challenges and delays -- by reducing train and automobile traffic. The Union Square branch represents the smaller of two portions of the Green Line Extension branching off from a rebuilt Lechmere Station in Cambridge.

Union Square is currently undergoing a redevelopment, called the Union Square Revitalization Project, which is headed by the Union Square Station Associates (US2). US2 President Greg Karczewski said the Green Line Extension is a vital piece of the project because it will connect a part of Somerville to the Boston economy in a way that hasn’t been done in a century.

"It's going to provide more accessibility and make this a place to live, work and visit," Karczewski said. "It’s all part of a plan that we’ve been working on with the city to really transform Union Square into the commercial downtown of Somerville."

The MBTA announced the opening of the first Green Line Extension stop at the end of February. At the beginning of February, new test trains were running on the Green Line Extension as the transportation agency worked out the choreography of the line that goes through Somerville and into Medford.

The Green Line’s other branch to College Avenue in Medford, near Tufts University, has yet to be completed. An opening date for the branch remains unclear. Officials had targeted May 2022 to launch service there, but Poftak has hinted in recent months that the date may get pushed back once again.