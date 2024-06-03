Somerville man says he was punched in face during homophobic attack on Green Line

A Somerville, Massachusetts, man says that he was the victim of a hate crime while riding the MBTA Green Line, when a stranger sucker punched him in the forehead and made a homophobic remark.

Twenty-five-year-old Jack Calos was on his way to work last Tuesday, listening to music on the Green Line after boarding at North Station. He said he was sitting on his phone, when a man he had never met approached him and punched him out of nowhere.

"He backed up a little bit and proposed a question — he asked, "You want to know what the biggest problem in America is right now?" Calos said. "You homosexuals."

A dazed and confused Calos was still able to react quickly — he said that he yelled at the man, and got a photo of him when he got off the train at Government Center. Calos stayed onboard until Copley, where he got off and broke down to a Transit Ambassador. He reported the incident to Transit Police, and was also checked out by a paramedics who came with an ambulance.

"There was nothing alluding to my sexuality at all," Calos said of his clothes that day. "There must have been something about me that he made an assumption on and I became a target."

The incident has left Calos feeling shaken up. His head was healing up — although remained sore at times — but the assault was keeping him up at night, and left him scared to ride train or walk at night.

"I was just very shocked and obviously in pain," he said. "It was a pretty nice punch, and just confused. And I'm still very confused."

His incident is not an isolated one, according to co-executive director of Greater Boston PFLAG Nina Selvaggio. The organization promotes advocacy for LGBTQ+ people, particularly through its work with loved ones of people in that community.

"We need to ensure that public safety entities understand that this is happening, maybe even more than they can comprehend, because that's the only way we're going to get services and resources and attention paid to it," Selvaggio said.

Calos hopes to get more attention on the issue by opening up with his story. One thing's for sure, though, not even this can take away his pride.

"I'm ready to celebrate Pride and, be as loud and proud as I can be," Calos said. "And I even feel more motivated this year, to celebrate and just be myself."

MBTA Transit Police confirmed there is an open investigation into the matter, but would not comment further. It's unclear if they've identified a suspect or made an arrest.