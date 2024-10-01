Green Line train derails near Cambridge MBTA station; 7 people injured

A Green Line train derailed Tuesday near an MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, injuring several people and forcing dozens of passengers to walk along the tracks to an emergency exit.

At about 5 p.m., the wheels of the lead trolley of a Green Line train were reported to have come off the tracks, causing the train to derail near Lechmere Station eastbound at the Red Bridge. Around 50 passengers self-evacuated onto the tracks, where they had to walk back to an emergency exit located in the track area.

Six injuries were reported, and seven riders were taken to local medical facilities. The Cambridge Fire Department said several people were being evaluated by medics, and everyone was expected to be OK.

Shuttle buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square, and Medford/Tufts stations through the end of Tuesday's service due to the derailment at 10 Morgan Ave, near Lechmere Station, the MBTA said. Passengers can use Route 87 bus for alternate service.

"The MBTA sincerely apologizes to riders for the frustration and distress this incident has caused," the agency said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "We will thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure this does not happen again."

Green Line: Shuttle buses replace service between North Station and Medford/Tufts due to a derailment near Lechmere. Passengers can use Route 87 bus for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 1, 2024

The Cambridge Fire Department confirmed it responded to the derailment, where crews were in the process of disabling catenary power to the train.

The MBTA said work crews were responding to investigate, assess any damage, and re-rail the train.

FD units are in the process of disabling catenary power to the train. All passengers have been removed & are being evaluated by FD medics & @ProEMSCambridge medics. https://t.co/wBsoc28N1t — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 1, 2024

The root cause of Tuesday's derailment is under investigation. The Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration have been notified.