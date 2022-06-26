Green, Orange Line Service Between Back Bay and Government Center Still Suspended

The MBTA says Green Line and Orange Line service between Back Bay and North Station will remain suspended for the remainder of the weekend due to ongoing concerns about a support column at the Government Center Garage.

The agency said it is working toward resuming regular Orange and Green Line service "as soon as is safely possible." The MBTA is hoping to resume regular service at some point Monday morning -- so long as it's "deemed safe by internal and third party engineers and safety experts."

Riders have been encouraged to use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center stations, noting Green Line service will continue to be replaced with shuttle bus service between Lechmere and Government Center stations.

Green Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and Lechmere. Riders should use the Green Line between Copley and Government Center for alternate downtown service. Haymarket Station is closed and will not be served by shuttle buses. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 24, 2022

The MBTA first announced the service impact Thursday night, saying that HYM Construction, the contractor tasked with demolishing the garage, told the agency support columns in tunnels near Haymarket are "severely deteriorated," leaving them unsafe for trains to travel through.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak had blamed the contractor directly, but HYM said the issue was "unrelated" to its work."

On Saturday, the MBTA said it "continues to provide assistance to the developer of the private Government Center Garage in the recovery effort, accommodating all efforts for the developer to have access to the support columns and to reinforce the structures."

"Repair work continues to be underway and the MBTA will continue to support HYM’s contractors by delivering workers and materials to the site," the agency added.

The MBTA said structural engineers and safety experts are also on scene monitoring the site, "performing intensive examinations and assessments of the infrastructure above and below the surface at Haymarket."

"These teams are and will be ready to assess their work to ensure the safety of all infrastructure before allowing MBTA service to resume."

According to the MBTA, personnel and transit ambassadors continue to be on hand to help T customers, and additional accessibility vans are also available.

Commuters who spoke with NBC10 Boston Saturday night were none too pleased to find the Haymarket Station closed. Many riders said what's frustrating when there are service interruptions like this is to find out when they get to the door.

"Honestly, I had no idea about that, I just found it closed so I am now taking an Uber," one man said.

It's part of the same project where construction worker Peter Monsini was killed in a structure collapse in late March.

"I think they need to take public transportation more seriously," said Jess Jensen Mitchell, "and think about the needs of people who live here."