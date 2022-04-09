Local

POLICE

Greenfield Police Rescue Orphaned Bear Cub

Police found the cub was found alive, hiding above a tree after hearing squealing sounds.

By Avantika Panda

A bear cub was brought into the care of of veterinarians in Massachusetts on Friday night after being found by police officers near the site of a crash in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Authorities said, police responded to reports of the accident around 8:40 p.m. on Route 2. The responding officers saw the bear and two cubs dead at the scene after being hit by a car and found one cub alive hiding above a tree after hearing squealing sounds.

The two police personnel at the scene, Officer Lagoy and Officer Purinton immediately took the orphaned cub into care and brought it into the the station. AMR assisted by providing a kennel to keep it safe in station, said officials.

Authorities later confirmed the little cub was safely transferred to to Tufts Wildlife Clinic early Saturday morning by the Environmental Police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Local

Boston 9 hours ago

Boston Extends Application Deadline for Outdoor Dining in the North End

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Carlisle Police Searching for Suspicious Man Accused of Approaching Young Girls

This article tagged under:

POLICEanimal rescueGreenfield
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us