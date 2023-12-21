K9

Mass. police dog seriously hurt in hit-and-run; suspect sought

Four people stopped and helped the police dog, named Bane, who was left with a broken leg, dislocated hip and more injuries, Groton police said

By Asher Klein

Groton, Massachusetts, police dog Bane, who was injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
Groton Police Department

Police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously hurt a police dog in Groton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The dog, a black lab named Bane, remained in serious but stable condition on Thursday, when police shared information about incident on Pleasant Street, near Groton police headquarters.

Bane was hit about 4:50 p.m. by a vehicle that drove off toward Ayer, police said. The Groton resident who witnessed the dog be injured stopped to help, along with the drivers of two other vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who has a camera that captured Pleasant Street at the time to contact them.

"We also would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the 4 citizens who stopped and helped our K9 who suffered serious injuries which included a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs," police said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

K9
