Groton school resource officer fired over allegations of sexual harassment

A well-liked school resource officer in Groton, Massachusetts, has been fired over allegations he harassed students and staff, including asking one student if she wanted to come to his house to have sex.

Omar Connor, the now-former school resource officer at Groton-Dunstable Regional High School, was fired last year over the harassment allegations, which left some students and parents shocked.

NBC10 Boston obtained copies of the police investigations alleging that Connor said to one student at school his “wife and kids are away,” asking if she wanted to come over to have sex. The documents said the man “makes sexual comments towards and with staff.”

The Gorton Police Department confirmed that Connor, who started as an SRO for the public high school in 2018 and was also a liaison to Lawrence Academy, was fired after a comprehensive investigation into reports of inappropriate conduct and that the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission was reviewing the matter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no answer at an address listed for Connor Tuesday, but an attorney representing him denied all allegations and said they were appealing his termination. That hearing is in May.

The superintendent for Groton-Dunstable Regional School District told NBC10 Boston to leave their property, stating that “SROs work for the police department, not for us.”

NBC Boston reached out to Lawrence Academy, but didn't hear back Tuesday.

Connor was described in a 2022 Facebook post from Groton Police Department as a great role model whom high school students affectionately called "Officer O."

Parent Patricia Ortiz said that, as far as she knew, everyone in school had been comfortable with him.

"He was part of the community," she said. "The kids feel safe, funny. Never, ever did I hear anything bad about him, ever."