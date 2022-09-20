Groundbreaking Event Tuesday as South Station Redevelopment Project Progresses

Boston city and state officials are set to hold a groundbreaking event Tuesday for the next chapter in the massive redevelopment project going on at South Station, all while highlighting the work that's already been done.

The South Station Air Rights development is a multi-phase project that broke ground in January 2020. Part of the redevelopment will become the South Station Transportation Center, which will connect the rail terminal and the bus terminal. This project doubles the bus terminal's capacity and will eventually make for easier transfers.

Meanwhile, up above will be a mixed-use, 677-foot tower with 700,000 square feet of office space and 166 residential units.

Entering the next phase of the South Station Air Rights development. We’ll have the details on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/1ZTmcnVflg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) September 20, 2022

The project's website says that another improvement passengers can look forward to is a new outdoor concourse area that will serve as an "architecturally significant gateway to the city" and will increase in size by 67%.

The redevelopment project will also add much needed parking in the area, with 895 parking spaces when all is said and done.

Future phases include a residential/hotel building above the bus terminal expansion, and a 510,000 square foot office and amenity space about the existing bus terminal structure.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler are set to be at the groundbreaking event Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Construction continues to work on the redevelopment effort during the day and overnight. Phase 1, which includes the mixed-use tower work and South Station Transportation Center, is expected to be completed in 2025.