Fun facts and stats about Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil's forecast is the most famous but not the most accurate - though some of his brethren have success rates as high as 85%

By Pamela Gardner

The Groundhog has spoken.  Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and says six more weeks of winter. 

No this is usually not an accurate forecast and is not based in much science, but it’s fun for the kids!  Groundhog Day has been celebrated in the U.S. every February 2 since 1886. 

The Pennsylvania Dutch selected the groundhog for winter weather prediction.  And in 1886 The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club was formed, with traditionally 15 men who wear a tux and top hats called his “Inner Circle”.  Also, Phil is immortal since he drinks “The Elixir Of Life”. 

Here in Massachusetts, we have our own state groundhog, Ms. G.  She has given her prediction since 2008, inviting kids to experience and celebrate the big day at Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Mass.

Based on NOAA here are the accuracy rankings on other groundhogs (minimum of 20 years of forecasting):

  • 17th place is Punxsutawney Phil, Gobbler’s Knob, PA with a 35% accuracy rating.
  • 1st: Staten Island Chuck in New York 85%
  • 2nd: General Beauregard Lee in Georgia 80%
  • 3rd: Lander Lil Prairie Dog Statue in Wyoming 75%

Learn more about the groundhog prediction system here.

