Rally in Boston calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas; protesters say there were arrests

A group of protesters calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas descended upon the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston on Wednesday, with the goal of having their voices heard by lawmakers.

The event was attended by many members of Jewish organizations who called on their elected officials to facilitate a ceasefire.

Protesters made it inside the building and locked arms, hoping to speak with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. They were told her office was locked, and they say some of them were arrested.

Shira Tudkin Tiffany said she was a part of that group.

“We need Sen. Warren to listen to her constituents, to listen to our community, all behind me, who are demanding that the deaths in Gaza stop. That no more Israelis and Palestinians die in this ongoing war. And that she use her power as our senator to speak out to speak out against genocide,” Tiffany said.

The protesters said they are collectively mourning the thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives lost. The UN estimates that around 1,300 Israelis and more than 3,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

They believe there's no safety for some unless there's safety for everyone. They hope the U.S. government can influence the Israeli government to deescalate the violence in Gaza and improve humanitarian aid there, where power, food and water have been shut off by Israel.

President Joe Biden was in Israel Wednesday where he pledged continued support for the country and announced $100 million in humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“It’s kind of nice to see some people here to support Palestinians when it seems the whole world is against Palestine right now. Gaza is not Hamas. There’s thousands of innocent people who have been killed in the past week and there have been way too many children die," one attendee, who did not show their face, told NBC10 Boston.

“Being a Jew and the fact that Israel conflates being Jewish with Israel loyalty makes it even more shameful. I think people are so worried that they are going to be called antisemitic if they are not for pro-Israel,” another added.

The group said they'll continue fighting for improved safety and quality of life for innocent Palestinians in Gaza.