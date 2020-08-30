Group Demanding Justice for Jacob Blake, Protesting Police Violence at Boston Rally

Calls for racial and social justice are continuing Sunday across Massachusetts, one week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A group is demanding justice for Blake and other victims of police shootings at a Sunday night rally at Nubian Square in Roxbury.

"The Party for Socialism and Liberation condemns the heinous shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha Police Department," the group said on Facebook. "We stand in solidarity with the righteous anger of the Kenosha community, protestors across Wisconsin, and protestors across the country. The people once again must come out to fight in justified indignation to demand justice for Jacob Blake."

Handful of people here in Roxbury to demand justice for Jacob Blake/show solidarity with Kenosha. Organizers expect about 200 people. Will march to Franklin Park. People also holding signs upset that Gov Charlie Baker deployed national guard. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/6gIzUNCQM5 — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 30, 2020

Crowd is slowly growing here in Roxbury. This rally is hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Short vigil then a march to Franklin Park. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/86YXKTg65N — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 30, 2020

The event, hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, kicked off at Dudley Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, before the group began marching to Franklin Park.

The organization says they would like to see the officers involved in what they call the attempted murder of Blake immediately arrested and charged, saying on Facebook that "justice can only begin with a conviction and sentencing of all involved, followed by the disarming and defunding of the police!"

The Justice for Jacob Blake march has now begun from Nubian Square. Crowd heading to Franklin Park. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/H8ng5nVP4T — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 30, 2020

"Just this past Sunday we saw the shooting of Jacob Blake seven times in the back and then also we saw the death of Elder Fernandez, soldier from Brockton who died at Fort Hood, hanging, so we see all these things connected between militarism, the police occupation of our communities and just, yeah, the violence against oppressed people, Black people and other oppressed people in this country,” Joe Tache said of why they're holding the rally.

Crowd now chanting “abolish the police.” Roxbury neighborhood station right nearby. No visible officers here outside. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/5bLt24jVre — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 30, 2020

The organizers say they want Sunday's event to be peaceful. Gov. Charlie Baker has already deployed the National Guard in Massachusetts, though he has not said why.

A couple of police officers could be seen on top of the Roxbury neighborhood police station watching the crowd of protesters as they marched to Franklin Park in what appeared to be the first sign of visible police all evening.

Couple of police officers up on top of the Roxbury neighborhood police station watching the crowd of protestors march down to Franklin Park. First we’ve seen of visible police all night here. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/emSfNJ3tQu — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 30, 2020

Event organizers said on Facebook they would be observing physical distancing guidelines and asked all attendees to wear a face mask and maintain at least six feet of distance from anyone they do not live with.