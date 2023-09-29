Group moving to create museum focused on Mass. LGBTQ+ art, history

A group is moving to create Boston's first museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ art and history.

The Boston LGBTQ Museum of Art, History and Culture would celebrate the history of the community in Massachusetts and support its queer artists, organizers said in a news release Friday.

There is no art institution in Boston that focuses on supporting Boston LGBTQ artists and telling the vast history fo the LGBTQ movement that this state has led for decades," said Jean Dolin, one of the people behind the initiative, in a statement. "Working with great partners like The History Project, we will have access to a huge archive of materials, and stories to tell and this museum will do that through a variety of art and historic exhibits and programming."

Dolin is the artist behind Portraits of Pride, a photography project that was displayed at City Hall during Pride Month this year.

Organizers have yet to select a location for the museum, they told NBC10 Boston. Dolin said in the statement that the organizers would consult with the community about the museum as its first exhibit, set for spring, is planned.