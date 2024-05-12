Group of Mass. teen hikers rescued from NH trail

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department rescued a group of teenage hikers from Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The department received a distress call from hikers on the Flume Slide Trail, approximately 3 miles from the Liberty Springs Trailhead at Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path around 9p.m.

The hikers, led by Jonathan Long, 26, were accompanied by three youths aged between 13 and 14 from the Boston area. Their descent down the Flume Slide trail was impeded by their lack of lights and equipment to overnight on the cold mountain, the department said in a written statement.

Conservation Officers reached the group at around 11:35 pm. The group, assisted by the officers, reached the Bike Path at 1:50 am on Sunday. They were then taken to their vehicle at the Liberty Springs Parking Lot.

This incident underscores the importance of hikers being adequately prepared with proper equipment, supplies, clothing, and knowledge of the trails. The New Hampshire Fish & Game reminds hikers to have safe "bailout" plans and stay informed about current weather conditions.