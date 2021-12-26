Local

Massachusetts

Group Pays Mortgages of Fallen Mass. State Trooper, Firefighter

By The Associated Press

Massachusetts State Police

A foundation that supports the families of first responders and military personnel who have died in the line of duty has paid off the mortgages of a firefighter and a state trooper from Massachusetts as part of its annual Season of Hope campaign.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation this week paid off the mortgages of the families of trooper Thomas Clardy and Newburyport firefighter Brett Burkinshaw.

Clardy was killed in March 2016 when he was struck during a traffic stop. He left behind a wife and six children.

Burkinshaw died in July after a 19-month battle with job-related brain cancer. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

