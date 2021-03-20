Groups Ask Baker to Delay Next Phase of Reopening

Twenty-nine organizations are asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to delay the reopening steps taking effect Monday, by at least at month.

Massachusetts will move into the next phase of reopening, with large sports venues allowed to open with 12% capacity.

Carlene Pavlos is executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association. Pavlos says the groups are concerned that there's a possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

This week in New Hampshire, the University of New Hampshire joined Keene State College and Plymouth State University in saying it will fully resume in-person classes, athletic events and other activities in the fall.