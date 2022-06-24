People Rescued From Fire at Groveland Home

A fire tore through a residence in Groveland, Massachusetts, Friday, and people were rescued, officials said.

Firefighters and police officers helped people from the second floor of the burning building on Manor Drive by ladder, according to Groveland police.

Photos shared by officials showed the building badly charred as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Several agencies from nearby in the Merrimack Valley were called to help.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.