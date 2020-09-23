Local

Massachusetts

Groveland Police Looking for Missing Man With Dementia

John Gutta, 78, was last seen on School Street in Groveland around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Groveland Police Department

Police in Massachusetts are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Groveland man who has dementia.

Gutta is described as 6'4" tall, slim-built, with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian-flower shirt, blue jeans and brown loafer shoes. Gutta walks with a cane, police said.

Local

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing man
