Growing concerns over rare mosquito-borne illnesses

Residents in Massachusetts are on high alert as West Nile virus cases rise. However, that's not the only concern.

A New Hampshire man is dead after contracting eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. It's the first death from the mosquito-borne illness in a decade.

Steven Perry, 41, was the first human to contract EEE in New Hampshire in 10 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidance, alerting the public that while the disease is rare, about 30% of the people who get infected die.

Steven Perry's family says this is a difficult loss, and they can't stress the importance of prevention enough -- they're urging the public to use bug spray and wear long sleeves to avoid mosquito bites.

The CDC also added it's a unique disease, with no treatment, which is why doctors stress prevention. Everything from wearing long clothes that cover your body from mosquitos to being aware of when you're more likely to encounter them.

"They love dusk to dawn. That is when mosquitos are most active," said Michelle Bratti, commissioner for Health and Human Services

EEE is one half of the mosquito-related rise in concern in Massachusetts.

Health officials confirmed the first case of the West Nile virus this season was a man in his 60s who is recovering.

But that led to the state's Department of Public Health elevating the risk level to "high" in several communities, including Boston, Everett and Medford.

Other municipal counties, like Worcester, are already spraying chemicals to combat the spread of these viruses.