Growing group of bagel shops opening in Boston's Seaport District

A growing group of bagel shops that started out as a backyard pickup window in Connecticut is opening its first location within the city of Boston.

According to a post from boston.com, PopUp Bagels is planning to open in the Seaport District sometime this month, moving into a space on Pier 4 Boulevard. The new shop will join one other in the local area (within Captain Mardens in Wellesley) along with others in Connecticut and New York, and it will offer a variety of bagels and "schmears."

PopUp Bagels started out in Westport in 2020 with founder Adam Goldberg selling bagels out of his house.

The address for the upcoming PopUp Bagels in the Seaport District is 70 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business is at https://www.popupbagels.com/

