‘Guardian Angel' Solar Panel Worker Rescues 5-Year-Old Girl in Plymouth

A solar panel worker is being praised for finding a little girl who had been reported missing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

Plymouth police said Jake Manna was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay in Plymouth when he heard that a 5-year-old girl with autism was missing in the neighborhood. Though he was unfamiliar with the area, Manna decided to participate in the search, heading down a rural path to a nearby stream. It was there he discovered a diaper and a T-shirt, according to Plymouth police.

Thinking the girl was close by, Manna walked along the stream to a marsh, where he found the young girl wading in water up to her waist.

Though Manna tried to convince her to get out of the water, the girl continued to wade, authorities said. Fortunately, Manna was able to pick the girl up and carry her safely over his shoulder out of the water.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"If he didn't pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been," the Plymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Jake met with Plymouth police officers Chief Dana Flynn and Captain LeBretton to receive a certificate and Command Coin for his heroic deed. In a post shared to Facebook, they called him the "nicest, most unassuming young man that one could meet."

"That girl had a guardian angel yesterday," said Officer Vinnie Roth, who responded to the report. "And his name is Jake."