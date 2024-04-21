New Hampshire

Gun fired in Mall of New Hampshire parking lot

No injuries were reported, Manchester police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Someone shot a gun in the parking lot at the Mall of New Hampshire on Sunday, and police say they are investigating what happened.

According to Manchester police, one round was fired from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Everyone involved fled before officers arrived on scene, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

