A person has been taken into custody in Revere after a gun was fired in an altercation with a Massachusetts state trooper, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the shooting, or whether anyone was hurt.

Police didn't immediately share any more information about what took place in the incident around Shirley Avenue.

MSP units responding to Shirley Avenue area in Revere for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper. A suspect is in custody. This is developing; more info will be released at an appropriate time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 10, 2021

Witnesses said they were shocked to hear the shooting.

Witness describes what he heard after shooting involving 2 @MassStatePolice troopers in Revere this afternoon.



His car is stuck in the crime scene.



Investigators processing multiple scenes. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/a463ofUURF — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) November 10, 2021

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.