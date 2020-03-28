Local
Maine

Gun-toting Group Reportedly Attempts to Force Resident to Quarantine

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Authorities in Maine are investigating after several people with guns reportedly tried to force a resident to stay quarantined at home.

The Coast Guard was called to a home the area of Cripple Creek Road on Vinalhaven after receiving a report that several people with guns had cut down a tree and used it to block the driveway, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The caller reportedly told authorities the act was an effort to keep the residents quarantined.

Local

5 hours ago

Classic Celtics: Ainge, Scal Re-live C’s Outlasting Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1986

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Former Boston City Councilor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Authorities say the group fled before police arrived.

Police say this was likely a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MaineLara Salahi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us