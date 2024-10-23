New Hampshire

Report of gunfire in Nashua, NH, prompts shelter-in-place order

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident at a residence in the area of Bellcrest Road

By Asher Klein

First responders gathered near a police investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police were urging residents of a Nashua, New Hampshire, street to shelter in place as they responded to a report of gunshots in the area Wednesday.

The area around Bellcrest Road had a heavy police presence, according to police, said in an update that the incident was contained to a residence. Footage showed first responders in the residential area.

"We will update the public when incident is under control," they said on social media.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

