Report of gunfire in Nashua, NH, prompts shelter-in-place order

Police were urging residents of a Nashua, New Hampshire, street to shelter in place as they responded to a report of gunshots in the area Wednesday.

The area around Bellcrest Road had a heavy police presence, according to police, said in an update that the incident was contained to a residence. Footage showed first responders in the residential area.

"We will update the public when incident is under control," they said on social media.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

**Police Activity***

We are urging all residents in the Bellcrest Rd area to shelter in place. There is heavy police presence for a report of gunshots in the area. We will update the public when incident is under control. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) October 23, 2024

The incident on Bellcrest is a contained incident within a single residence. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) October 23, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated.