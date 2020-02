Guns N' Roses are back, and they're coming to Fenway Park.

The rock band announced a North American tour on Monday that features a July 21 show in Boston.

Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash are all together for the first time since 2016. The band, best known for their hit songs "Sweet Child o' Mine," "Paradise City" and "Welcome to the Jungle," is fresh off of a concert in Miami at the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7.