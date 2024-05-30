Rhode Island

30 guns stolen from store in RI after business is damaged

The suspects broke into multiple gun cases, police said. About 30 handguns were allegedly stolen

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A gun store in Warwick, Rhode Island, was damaged early Thursday morning and dozens of guns were stolen, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers responded to Rhode Island Guns and Ammo on Post Road just before 4 a.m., Warwick police said, where they found the entry doors smashed opened.

The suspects broke into multiple gun cases, police said. About 30 handguns were allegedly stolen.

Signs on the building say it houses Rhode Island Guns and Ammo and Rhode Island Paintball Airsoft, reports WJAR.

No further information was made available.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
