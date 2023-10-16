Gunshot fired into side of Framingham State University dorm building

A gunshot was fired into the side of a residence hall at Framingham State University, launching an investigation into the incident, according to a safety bulletin from the school's administration.

The gunshot was reportedly fired into the side of West Hall at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The university said it was first reported by two students on Friday morning, after they found a bullet casing in the Maynard Road parking lot.

Police went through security camera footage, and learned that male shooter fired the shot during an incident that was apparently connected with a physical altercation that happened around the same time, administrators said.

Authorities weren't sure if the shooter was aiming at anyone in particular, but they believed the incident was isolated.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information has been asked to call university police at 508-626-4911. Anonymous tips can be texted to 67283 using the word “FSUTIP”.

There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.