Gusty winds on a chilly Saturday in New England

An upper-level system will release its grip on the region this afternoon as a strong area of high pressure builds in from the west on this first day of Winter. Expect a cold afternoon with a blend of clouds and sun along with a few stray snow flurries.

Not expecting any widespread accumulations, but an isolated coating is possible, an inch or two expected across the mountains. Highs reach the upper 20s south, mid 20s north along with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like the teens.

High pressure noses into the region overnight tonight introducing us to the coldest temperatures we’ve seen all season. The sky will be mostly clear except for the Cape where we’ll see a few clouds due to the cold air rushing over the relatively mild Ocean water, which may produce a few flurries and snow showers later tonight.

Lows tonight will drop into the single digits to low teens south, single digits north with a few towns near the Canadian border dropping below 0. Bundle Up, a northwest wind gusting over 20 mph will drop wind chill values into the single digits below 0 across southern New England, teens to 20 below 0 northern New England!

Sunday will feature very cold & sunny conditions with highs barely getting into the low 20s south, teens north. The wind will diminish a bit during the day, but still be prevalent enough to bring wind chill values down into the single digits and teens.

Another frigid night follows Sunday night with a clear sky, lighter winds, and high pressure overhead allowing temperatures to really take a nosedive…don’t forget to add in the newly fallen snow cover as well which will really aid in some radiational cooling. Lows mostly in the single digits, few towns north will fall below 0.

A cold & dry start to the Holiday week Monday with highs in the mid-20s. We’ll be keeping a close eye on a weak Alberta Clipper system diving through New England Monday night and Christmas Eve Day which may produce a light snowfall for some, still some tweaking to do on that portion of the forecast.

Christmas is looking dry and chilly with temps in the low 30s, temperatures moderate the rest of the Holiday week with mostly dry conditions and highs approaching 40 by the weekend.

Have a great day!

