Mass. H.S. Football Roundup: St. John’s Prep Champions Again

For the second year in a row, the St. John's Prep Eagles are Massachusetts Division 1 Super Bowl champions.

The Danvers-based squad beat Catholic Memorial 21-14 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

Division 2: Mansfield 40, Lincoln-Sudbury 0.

Division 3: Springfield-Central 38, Duxbury 13.

Division 4: Melrose 28, Plymouth South 13.

Division 5: Swampscott 21, Amherst 0.

Division 6: Ashland 28, Bishop Fenwick 22.

Division 7: Abington 21, Leicester 7.

Division 8: St. Bernard's 30, West Bridgewater 8.