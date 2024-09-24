Haitian rally to be held Tuesday in Boston amid false allegations from Trump

The local Haitian community will gather in solidarity at noon on Tuesday for a rally at the Embrace monument on Boston Common.

In Springfield, Ohio, the Haitian community has been under attack for weeks after former President Donald Trump amplified rumors that Haitians were stealing and eating people’s pets.

Threats quickly mounted against the city.

“I don’t think it’s surprising, I think Haitians have been the butt of the joke for years," said Sherri Cajuste, founder of Haitians of Boston.

She said while there haven’t been any threats here, she wouldn’t be stunned if it happens, especially with the recent influx of people from Haiti.

“This is very hurtful. Obviously we have a lot of migrants coming here from Haiti, and this is putting them in danger, a lot," Cajuste said. "We are accused of things that aren’t true, and with the election I think things are getting dangerous.”

Charline Melon and Carline Desire are part of the Haitian community in Boston.

“I think it’s definitely disgusting, it’s disparaging, and it’s discouraging to the Haitian community," Melon said.

“We want to stop the nonsense and get back to working hard, doing business, doing our work here, encouraging people to do the right thing," Desire said.

Desire, who runs the Association of Haitian Women, said the Haitian community has been belittled for decades.

“Every time there’s a heated situation with politics, you see the hate come out," she said.

They fear this is a setback for the Haitian community, which always has to prove itself.

“We’re very resilient, but we're very tired of always having to fight against these negative tropes and negative things that are always portrayed in our culture," Melon said.