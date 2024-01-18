Haley sharpens criticism of Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made several stops across New Hampshire on Thursday ahead of the state’s primary next Tuesday.

During her remarks, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations ramped up her rhetoric against GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

“He lost the House, he lost the Senate and he lost the White House. That’s a fact. That’s not what I’m saying, that’s what he’s done! Let’s talk about the truth not the lies he continues to say,” said Haley

Haley is describing this as a one-on-one race between her and Trump but has faced criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not taking questions during her events.

At a stop in Hollis, Haley took several questions from voters and continued that trend with the media afterward. NBC10 Boston asked her about DeSantis leaving New Hampshire to campaign in her home state of South Carolina.

“He’s closer to zero than he is to me! He’s invisible in New Hampshire, he’s invisible in South Carolina, we’re focused on Trump. That’s the key,” said Haley, “We were focused on DeSantis in Iowa, we’re no longer focused on him, it’s Trump in New Hampshire and Trump in South Carolina.

Haley has also chosen to skip two debates this week in the Granite State, resulting in the cancellation of both events.

“You’re asking the wrong person, it’s Donald Trump that needs to get on the stage, the second he says he’s on the stage I’m ready,” said Haley.

The New Hampshire primary is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with South Carolina next among the early voting states.