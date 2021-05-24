Hampden DA to Give ‘Significant Update' on 1972 Murder of Danny Croteau

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will give a "significant update" Monday in the murder investigation of Danny Croteau, an altar boy who was found dead in Chicopee, Massachusetts almost 50 years ago.

Gulluni will announce developments in the thirteen-year-old boy's homicide investigation at noon in Springfield. Gulluni will be joined by members of the boy's family.

Danny Croteau’s remains were recovered by law enforcement authorities on April 15, 1972. Father Richard Lavigne, the family’s parish priest, was the only person to ever be publicly named as a suspect in the case, though he was never charged with Croteau’s killing, according to WWLP.

In an unrelated case, Lavigne served 10 years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of molesting male parishioners, WWLP reports. The priest was defrocked by the Catholic Church in 2005.

A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been conducted by troopers of the Massachusetts State Police Detective and Unresolved Cases Units assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and officers with the Chicopee Police Department.