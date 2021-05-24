Local

death investigation

Hampden DA to Give ‘Significant Update' on 1972 Murder of Danny Croteau

Danny Croteau’s remains were recovered by law enforcement authorities on April 15, 1972 in Chicopee, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will give a "significant update" Monday in the murder investigation of Danny Croteau, an altar boy who was found dead in Chicopee, Massachusetts almost 50 years ago.

Gulluni will announce developments in the thirteen-year-old boy's homicide investigation at noon in Springfield. Gulluni will be joined by members of the boy's family.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Danny Croteau’s remains were recovered by law enforcement authorities on April 15, 1972. Father Richard Lavigne, the family’s parish priest, was the only person to ever be publicly named as a suspect in the case, though he was never charged with Croteau’s killing, according to WWLP.

In an unrelated case, Lavigne served 10 years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of molesting male parishioners, WWLP reports. The priest was defrocked by the Catholic Church in 2005.

A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been conducted by troopers of the Massachusetts State Police Detective and Unresolved Cases Units assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and officers with the Chicopee Police Department.

Local

water quality 4 hours ago

High Levels of Toxic Chemicals Found in Some Mass. Water Supplies

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

In-Home COVID Vaccine Program Expands in Mass. Monday

This article tagged under:

death investigationhomicidecold caseHampden district attorney
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us