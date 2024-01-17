traffic

Hampton, NH water tower springs a leak, flooding street

The water tower on Church Street, a landmark for its location visible from the beach, sprung a leak Wednesday, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Hampton Police Department

Less than a week after storms brought destructive coastal flooding, officials in Hampton, New Hampshire, are dealing with flooding of another sort - a water tower leak.

The Hampton Police Department confirmed the water tower on Church Street, a landmark for its location visible from the beach, sprung a leak Wednesday. The road is closed between Ocean Boulevard and the Highland Avenue extension because of the flooding.

Aquarion, which maintains the tower, is on scene to fix the issue.

This is the third significant flooding issue in the area in recent days. On Saturday storm surge caused record high tides that flooded the streets. And just days before that on Wednesday entire neighborhoods were underwater between the high tides and flooding rains that hit the seacoast community.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the flooding

coastal flooding Jan 13

Flooding wreaks havoc across New England coast on Saturday due to powerful storm

flooding Jan 10

Flood emergency in Hampton Beach, NH, with scores of homes underwater

This article tagged under:

traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us