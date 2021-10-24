Hampton Police Seek Missing Teen

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a 17-year-old girl missing from Hampton, New Hampshire.

According to Hampton police, Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the are of Towle Farm Road in Hampton.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black ripped jeans. MacLarty has blue eyes and blonde hair. She is described as approximately 160 pounds and 5'6 tall.

Anyone with information on MacLarty's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.