Local

Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Recalls Some Baked Goods Over Salmonella Concerns

Hannaford said the recall applies to baked goods produced in stores like Classic Garlic Focaccia and Classic Focaccia that were purchased between June 22 and June 27

Hannaford Supermarkets file
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Hannaford supermarkets is recalling a number of bakery items made with a seasoning that's subject of a national recall.

Hannaford said the recall applies to baked goods produced in stores like Classic Garlic Focaccia and Classic Focaccia that were purchased between June 22 and June 27.

Those products used McCormick's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, which is being recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers should not eat the product and can return items to the store for a full refund, officials said. Hannaford operates 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More Maine News

fire 15 hours ago

Why a Maine School Devastated by Fire Did Not Have Sprinklers

mask mandate 18 hours ago

COVID in Maine: Case Counts Rise, Indoor Masking Could Return

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hannaford SupermarketsMaineSalmonellafood recall
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us