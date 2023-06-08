Hanson home investigation relates to possible dog fighting, sources say

An investigation Wednesday at a home in Hanson, Massachusetts, is looking into possible dog fighting, law enforcement sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators Thursday.

Federal agents and the Animal Rescue League of Boston searched a home on East Washington Street. Throughout the day, investigators could be seen taking out boxes, paper bags and empty animal crates.

A law enforcement source also told the NBC10 Boston Investigators Thursday that the investigation involved multiple locations in Massachusetts and two other states.

Both Hanson and state police referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts Wednesday; a representative for federal prosecutors couldn't confirm or deny an investigation.

The FBI was not investigating, according to the Boston office.

Jeff Hunter lives next door and said he knows the residents well.

"These people next door, they’ve been perfect neighbors, their dogs, they’re nice and quiet," he said, adding that their daughter and his grandchildren often play together."