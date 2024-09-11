‘Hard to relive': Leominster continues to recover 1 year after flooding

A year has passed since a major flooding emergency impacted Leominster, Massachusetts.

On Sept. 11, 2023, it just kept raining. Paul Maguy was home, watching the water rise rapidly before he and his wife couldn't wait any longer, evacuating with the rest of his neighborhood.

"Within an hour, we were totally underwater here," Maguy said. "It was a tough day, hard to relive."

Leominster was pounded with some 10 inches of rain as a storm stalled over the city. Roads were washed away, as were train tracks. In an instant, the ground under one home at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Colburn Street was gone, leaving the front of the house hanging in the air.

After severe flooding last year and some back and forth with the federal government, some FEMA aid will be awarded to Leominster residents trying to clean up the damage.

"You learn to not take for granted what you have, you know," Maguy said as he reflected on the aftermath of that night.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella says the work to rebuild continues. He estimates some $30-$35 million in damage to public infrastructure occurred from the flooding.

Many roads in town are safe, but temporary, Mazzarella said, explaining they need to be replaced.

"We all suffer from a little bit of — every time it rains, or we hear heavy rains," Mazzarella said Wednesday.

Flash flooding submerged vehicles and left sinkholes on the roadways in Leominster, with heavy rain also impacting other parts of the state.

Complicating things, Leominster was not approved for some federal aid, so city leaders are looking to grants and other ways to pay for what needs to be fixed.

"Is it frustrating, yeah," Mazzarella said. "But if I put all my energy towards the frustration, nothing will get done."

FEMA tells NBC10 Boston it handed out $4.5 million in aid to more than 800 impacted home and business owners.

For residents, lessons from that night when the rain wouldn't stop remain top of mind.

"Take care of each other, because nothing else matters," Mazzarella said. "I think we all learned that."