Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation

The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered.

After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic turn in the little girl's disappearance.

Law enforcement has concluded that Montgomery was murdered in early December of 2019, according to Formella, adding that her remains have not yet been found yet.

Authorities have determined that Harmony Montgomery was a victim of homicide.

"We do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion," Formella said.

They didn't reveal more specifics into what they, along with the FBI and U.S. Marshal's Service, have uncovered.

Manchester's Chief of Police, who said he was "beyond saddened" to announce this latest turn in the case, said that bringing the girl home would continue to be his department's top priority.

"Every effort has been made to bring Harmony home to her family. Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it," Aldenberg said.

Investigators continue to seek tips that could lead them to finding Harmony, and they asked anyone with such information to call the dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060.

Harmony went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, when she was 5, investigators believe. But her disappearance only came to light in December 2021. Since then, the case has captured the attention of many across the New England region.

"Such a sweet little girl," Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, told NBC10 Boston. "No child deserves this. She was so innocent."

