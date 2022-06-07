Local

Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery's Family Gathers to Mark Missing NH Girl's 8th Birthday

Harmony Montgomery was last seen sometime in late 2019, according to investigators

By Michael Rosenfield

Tuesday is Harmony Montgomery's 8th birthday. Family and friends gathered to mark the occasion at a home in Groveland, Massachusetts, where the missing New Hampshire girl had close ties.

Harmony's mom Crystal Sorey shared videos and photos with NBC10 Boston.

The baffling disappearance of Harmony remains unsolved. Nobody has seen her in three years.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Family members want to make sure Harmony is not forgotten and they're urging anyone with information to come forward. There's still a hefty reward for information that leads to the child's whereabouts.

Four weeks after being released from jail, Harmony Montgomery's stepmother, Kayla, is in custody again.

Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance but her father Adam Montgomery and stepmother Kayla Montgomery are facing charges related to the case.

Harmony had been living with the pair in Manchester, New Hampshire, when she was last seen.

Harmony's mom believes her daughter is still out there, and is praying for her safe return.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But they did not learn she was missing until two years later. She was last seen in Manchester.

Anyone with information about Harmony's disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.

Harmony Montgomery stories

New Hampshire Jun 6

New Details in Perjury Case Against Stepmother of Missing NH Girl

Harmony Montgomery May 6

What Happened to Harmony Montgomery? Report Details Missing Girl's Early Childhood

Harmony Montgomery Apr 6

Father of Missing 7-Year-Old NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Waives Arraignment

This article tagged under:

Harmony MontgomeryMANCHESTERHarmony
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us