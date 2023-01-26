Harmony Montgomery's Father Indicted in Her Murder

Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Adam Montgomery was charged in October with second-degree murder in the high-profile case. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office confirmed Thursday that a grand jury had indicted him.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019. Her disappearance did not come to light until December of 2021. Her remains have not been found.

Her father is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body by March 4, 2020.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other charges against Adam Montgomery include abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses.

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, has been saying since the investigation began that Adam Montgomery must have had something to do with the girl's disappearance and death.

Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, pleaded guilty in November to perjury charges, agreeing to cooperate in the case against Adam Montgomery.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges that Kayla Montgomery lied to state health officials about having the child in her care in order to collect welfare benefits and that she received stolen firearms.

Court records show Kayla Montgomery was interviewed by investigators in June and told police that "Harmony had been murdered in December 2019" by Adam Montgomery, and that Adam had encouraged Kayla "on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony's whereabouts, basically giving Kayla a 'cover story' and telling her that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK."

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, said this kind of information should have been revealed to investigators a long time ago.

"When these two people knew she was deceased for two years and 10 months," Sorey said.

Adam Montgomery is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the killing of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.