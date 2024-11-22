Hartford city clerk dies following hit-and-run incident in October: city officials

Hartford's mayor and the city's council president have released a joint statement, confirming the death of a fellow city official.
Noel McGregor, 74, was serving as Town and City Clerk. On October 22, he sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Route 2 West in Colchester.
State police said the driver fled the scene.
At the time, State police said the McGregor was standing outside his vehicle when a driver in a dark blue Jeep Cherokee veered into the shoulder of the road and hit him.
Troopers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a true blue pearl color. They say the vehicle is likely a 2015 to 2023 model.
Today, Hartford's Mayor and Council President released this joint statement:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.