Harvard Announces 1st Coronavirus Case, 2 Others Being Tested

A person in the Harvard community has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prestigious university announced Friday.

That person — they haven't been identified — is getting medical treatment off of the Cambridge campus, President Larry Bacow said in a message to the community.

Harvard is awaiting coronavirus test results for a second person, while someone else who had close contact with the confirmed coronavirus patient is being tested, according to Bacow.

Bacow had earlier this week announced that the university was aiming to move to virtual instruction by March 23, the first day of school after spring break, among its coronavirus-mitigation strategies.

In Friday's announcement of the positive test, Bacow said that the university will be supporting the individuals and sought their privacy.

The number of colleges and universities across Massachusetts that are moving to online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.