Controversy at Harvard over groups' statement blaming violence on ‘Israeli regime'

A former Harvard president is among those criticizing a collection of university-affiliated advocacy groups that have placed the blame for Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on the Israeli government.

Thousands in Israel were killed, injured and taken hostage in Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas gunmen. Israel responded with massive airstrikes on Palestinian Gaza, which have killed hundreds more.

The joint statement from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, which as of Monday afternoon was signed by 35 organizations, including Amnesty International at Harvard, said its signatories "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.

"Today's events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison," the statement continued, noting that "Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years" through the systematic seizure of land, airstrikes and more, and referred to the current political situation as "apartheid."

The statement also called on Harvard's community to stop the "annihilation of Palestinians."

As Israel intensifies its strikes on Gaza following the surprise attack over the weekend, a Brandeis University professor spoke about the loss of his daughter and son-in-law in the violence.

Among the many people who have criticized the letter was former Harvard President and economist Larry Summers, who said on social media, "I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today," coupling the statement with the current administration's silence on the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

"Harvard is being defined by the morally unconscionable statement apparently coming from two dozen student groups blaming all the violence on Israel. I am sickened. I cannot fathom the Administration’s failure to disassociate the University and condemn this statement," he said in social media.

Summers noted that one of his successors, Lawrence Becow, issued a statement supporting Ukraine after Russia invaded in 2022 and that Claudine Gay, who took office as president days ago, released a "powerful statement on police violence" in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020.

Back here at home, police said they will continue to provide extra patrols around religious institutions as long as necessary.

Summers also said that he wasn't frowning on criticism of Israeli policy, but drew a distinction between that and "lack of clarity regarding terrorism."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Harvard administration for comment, as well as many of the groups that signed the letter, some of which planned to attend a pro-Palestinian rally in Cambridge Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday on Boston Common, Gov. Maura Healey announced Massachusetts' unwavering support for Israel.

"Massachusetts stands with Israel now and always," she said, flanked by both U.S. senators from Massachusetts and other local leaders. "The atrocities we’ve seen documented since Saturday morning shock the soul. The scale of the cruelty of the attacks is hard to fathom."