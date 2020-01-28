Local
China

Harvard Professor Arrested, Charged With Lying About Income to Feds

Charles Lieber is the chair of Harvard's chemistry and chemical biology department; two others were charged as well in alleged plots tied to China

By Josh Sullivan and Asher Klein

A Harvard professor has been arrested after investigators say he lied about how much money he received from a Chinese scientific research organization.

Charles Lieber the chair of Harvard's chemistry and chemical biology department, is charged with lying to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Two other sets of charges having to do with China were announced Tuesday as well. A Chinese researcher at a Boston hospital was arrested last month at Boston's Logan International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 21 vials of biological research to the country, while a Boston University student was allegedly for China's army during her studies.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lieber, who was arrested Tuesday morning, or the two Chinese nationals accused of the other plots had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

Lieber is charged with receiving $50,000 a month in salary, $158,000 in living expenses and $1.74 million in research money for Harvard-Wuhan University of Technology Nano Key Lab related research.

The Chinese Thousand Talents Program has "rewarded individuals for stealing proprietary information and violating export controls," a report from the FBI said.

